ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,560,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 25,039,281 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $14.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,159,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $3,607,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

