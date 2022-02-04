ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 1,048,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 91,989,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $423,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.