ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.25

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.25 and last traded at $113.33, with a volume of 1421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.24.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

