ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Update

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 126,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 337,232 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,558. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

