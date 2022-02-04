Profund Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $220.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.56 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.86.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

