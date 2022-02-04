Profund Advisors LLC Sells 14,680 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,680 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.62. The stock had a trading volume of 238,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,840. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $141.71. The firm has a market cap of $248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $119.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

