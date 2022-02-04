Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 10,267 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.87.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.29. 129,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

