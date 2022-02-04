Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 533,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,080,811. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

