Profund Advisors LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,011,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $660,341,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 9,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.7% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.15. 87,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,122. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.