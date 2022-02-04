Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Snap by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,998,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 over the last ninety days.

SNAP stock traded up $12.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 4,603,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,565,801. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

