Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 919 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $647.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,675. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $784.82. The company has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

