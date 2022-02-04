PRIZM Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $981,285.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001586 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000191 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,948,108,745 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

