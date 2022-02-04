Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.50. Private Bancorp of America has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. As a group, research analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

