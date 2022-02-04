Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 44,525 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,112,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $76,087.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRTK opened at $3.98 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $194.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

