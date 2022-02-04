Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000.

AVYA stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVYA. Barclays cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

