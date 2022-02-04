Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,534 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after purchasing an additional 672,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yext by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 111,083 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Yext stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $988.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.44. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.