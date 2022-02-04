Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.