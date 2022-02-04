Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 474 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

