Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 610 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGRC. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $75.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

