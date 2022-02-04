Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. 8,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,659. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

