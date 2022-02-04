Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives $15.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTS opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

