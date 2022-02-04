Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.81. 14,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power Integrations stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Power Integrations worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

