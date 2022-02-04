Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.81. 14,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66.
In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
Read More: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.