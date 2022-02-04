Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 321.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $244.22 million, a PE ratio of 162.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSTL shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.