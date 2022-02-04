Polkalokr Trading 1% Higher This Week (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $166,733.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.56 or 0.07347150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,582.98 or 1.00025998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00054522 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

