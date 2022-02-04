Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $146.67 million and approximately $323,291.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.93 or 0.00259636 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00078433 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00102160 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,016,935 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.