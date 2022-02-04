Piper Sandler Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $80.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $63.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45. V.F. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after acquiring an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in V.F. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after acquiring an additional 965,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

