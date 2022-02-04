Piper Sandler Comments on Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gamida Cell in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Shares of GMDA opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

