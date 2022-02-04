Piper Sandler & CO. Acquires Shares of 3,396 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. PDC Energy makes up about 0.2% of Piper Sandler & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $249,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,152,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,732. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.90 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

