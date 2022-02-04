PIN Price Hits $0.0484 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One PIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.84 or 0.07128270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,231.97 or 0.99855498 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00054299 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.