Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:PDO opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,845 shares of company stock valued at $245,952 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

