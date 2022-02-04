PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of PCN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.96. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,475. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

