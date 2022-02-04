PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ)’s share price traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.42. 222,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 244,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STPZ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 173.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 180,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114,075 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,108.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,290 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $4,040,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $2,659,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 280,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after buying an additional 44,198 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

