Pillar Price Reaches $0.0137 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $280,113.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pillar Coin Profile

PLR is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

