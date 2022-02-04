Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PNXGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

