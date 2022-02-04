Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 3.9% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,313. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.02 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

