Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 761,388 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $211,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 409,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,427,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

