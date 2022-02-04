Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,011. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

