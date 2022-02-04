PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of PetIQ worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 11.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

PETQ opened at $19.70 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.