Peterson Wealth Management Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 313.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.08. The company had a trading volume of 736,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,850,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $600.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

