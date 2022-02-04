PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after acquiring an additional 132,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.90. 50,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

