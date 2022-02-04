PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,051.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 41.6% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $6,051.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00129055 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

