PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 EPS.
PFSI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $58.88. 39,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,733. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21.
In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
