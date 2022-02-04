PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 EPS.

PFSI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $58.88. 39,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,733. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

