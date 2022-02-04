Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

MKC traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,500. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

