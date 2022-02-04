Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,211 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $260.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,833. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.11 and a 200-day moving average of $273.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.