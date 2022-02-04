Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 2.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $10.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.57. 8,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

