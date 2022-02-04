Peanut Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $443,272.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00110170 BTC.

Peanut Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

