PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.65

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.65 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 11.53 ($0.16). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 11.58 ($0.16), with a volume of 154,310 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £29.15 million and a PE ratio of -6.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.57.

About PCF Group (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

