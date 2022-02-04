PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.05.

Shares of PYPL opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 1-year low of $123.85 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

