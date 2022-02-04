Pax Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.97 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $945.69 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00096842 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000224 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000534 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

