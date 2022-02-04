Paul Darren Grasby Sells 9,852 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,143,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,794,648. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

